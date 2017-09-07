8 ways to instantly look like you lost weight without losing an ounce

I lost 40 pounds 26 years ago. I’m doing a great job of maintaining my weight loss, but if I were honest I would admit that I would look better if I lost more weight and kept it off. Now that I am being honest, I’ll ‘fess up to losing more weight was more work than I cared to do. Likewise maintaining a bigger loss is also too much work.

I don’t want to put any more effort into my weight management habits and actions than my current level. That’s not to say I wouldn’t like to look a little slimmer. Instead of losing more weight that I most likely will regain because I’m not fully committed I’m going to rely on some hacks that just make it look like I’ve lost some weight.

#1 Black really does looks good. It’s cliche, but black will hide some lumps and bumps and help to make your overall profile look slimmer. The key is to stay away from shiny black fabric and to wear clothes that fit well. Big, black tents make you look bigger so fight the false sense of security you get when wearing large, black garments.

#2 Contrasting color combinations don’t look good. They force the eye to see from side to side. Contrasting color combinations such as a pink blouse and a black skirt stop the eye from traveling up and down. When eyes travel side to side the bodies appears shorter and wider.

#3 Avoid clothing that’s too tight. Just because you can zip up those jeans when you lie down and tug on the zipper pull with a pair of pliers doesn’t mean they fit or flatter. You always – yes, always – look slimmer in clothes that actually fit. Fight the urge to wear too small clothes because you like the smaller size number. Go up a size or two if you need to. Believe me, you’ll look thinner.

#4 Just say, “No,” to baggy clothes. You may think baggy clothes show off how small you really are, but they don’t. Baggy clothes hide your body and make it look larger at the same time. I really understand and appreciate how safe and misleading it feels to hide your body when you would like it to be smaller, but fight the urge. When you pass by a window or a mirror you’ll see your mistake by wearing baggy clothes and if you already left home it will be too late to correct it.

#5 Wear clothes that graze the body. Form-fitting and body-clinging clothes are not your friend. Clothes that graze but don’t grab are extremely flattering. Fabrics that glide over the body are great, whereas stretchy, clingy fabrics are more likely to grab than graze. Wool, wool blends, and cotton are excellent choices. Some knits work as long as there’s some weight to the fabric.

#6 Classic, tailored clothes are always a good choice. Good tailoring makes a huge difference. If a garment is cut wrong or darts are misplaced it doesn’t help give an appearance of slimness. Fussy clothes with too many seams, buttons, zippers, ruffles and other superfluous details make you look fuller.

#7 Stay covered. No cropped tops, no cracks peeking out of your pants, and no deep dips in blouses. Exposing a lot of skin doesn’t advance the image of slimmer and trimmer.

#8 What’s underneath it all can make a big difference. There now are many choices for slimming underwear. Shapewear isn’t just for women anymore. It’s an easy, comfortable way to look like you lost 10 pounds instantly. Options are endless and can instantly boost a man or woman’s confidence.

I’m going to share one final bit of advice that has nothing to do with what you wear, but possibly the most effective thing you can do to look thinner without losing weight. It’s your posture. Your mother was right, “stop slouching; stand up straight.”

I’m sharing ways to look thinner, but by no means suggesting these are rules. I encourage people to wear what makes them feel good.