Do this every day to get to your weight goal

There are a lot of things you can do to lose weight. Essentially they come down to creating a calorie deficit.

If you increase your physical activity you burn more calories. Increasing physical activity is a common weight loss strategy. Research shows, however, that few people are able to successfully get to their weight goal by just burning more calories.

Remember that research results don’t apply to everybody. The results apply only to the people in that study. Those results are extrapolated and then applied to the population in general. That means there are individuals – many individuals – for whom the research results don’t apply.

You can lose weight just by increasing your physical activity, so don’t let the research tell you otherwise. It’s not the easiest way to lose weight and it’s not without it’s challenges and pitfalls, but losing weight in a matter of believing in yourself.

Another, and typically more successful way to lose weight is to monitor what you eat. The research supports this approach and in fact, says 80% of successful weight loss is through eating differently.

Eating differently all comes down to restricting calories. There are as many ways to do that as, well, calories themselves. Some ways fo cutting calories are better for you nutritionally, but if you’re going to get to goal, somehow you need to create a calorie deficit and cutting back on calories is a guaranteed strategy.

Just like exercise or physical activity, there is research that may make you question if you’re cutting your calories in the way that will result in your lower weight. Keep in mind that research hasn’t always been reliably researched.

A lot of the research you will read, particularly on the web, isn’t scientifically sound. Some is theory and some is anecdotal. Theories and anecdotes may eventually be proven to be scientifically sound through research, but until the studies are completed and the results analyzed they’re not reliable. Some is just plain scamming usually for some money-making reason.

Even with reliable results, the process of analyzing the results is always the same. The results are from a group of subjects who participated in the study and extrapolated to apply to the population in general. There are individuals – lots of them – for whom the results don’t apply. You could be one of those people.

Instead of blaming yourself for not staying feeling full on a diet higher in protein and fiber (many studies conclude protein and fiber keep people feeling full and satisfied longer) trust and believe in your body. If you are hungry eating a lot of protein and fiber, then it’s not your fault you can’t stay within your daily calorie target.

You need to believe in yourself and eat what keeps you feeling full and satisfied.

What works for you is what matters. You are the expert on you. Forget all the other experts; believe in yourself.

Believing in yourself is the most important thing you can do. Believe in yourself and take the information you have about yourself to use exactly in your way to create a calorie deficit to successfully lose weight.

Please don’t disregard this advice as some silly touchy/feely garbage. It’s not and it’s important. Your self belief will make obstacles smaller, grow your confidence, and positively influence everything you do, not just your weight loss results.

Start every day by believing in yourself. If you question yourself, remember you are the ultimate expert on you. Do what’s right for you and keep believing until you get what you want.