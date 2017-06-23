What can be done to get rid of belly fat

What is the best way to get rid of belly fat? That is the million dollar question.

The quickest way to get rid of belly fat is to lose weight. There isn’t a single exercise, or food you can eat, or food you must stop eating that will remove belly fat more reliably than losing weight.

When you lose weight, however, it’s not just going to come off of your belly. The loss may be more noticeable to you in your face, your breasts or something silly like your wrists and fingers. Your rings are loose, but your waistband is still seems snug.

Well, there is good news. You may not notice your belly is getting smaller, but inside your body where you can’t see the reduction of fat, you’re losing the most dangerous kind of fat. When you create a calorie deficit by eating less and exercising more, you’re burning fat and you’ll lose that harmful deep-belly fat first.

The deep belly fat is metabolically active and that both makes it a threat to your health and vulnerable to loss. While your concern is to lose belly fat because it’s healthier and it makes you look better, you may not feel as though you’re successful because the loss of belly blubber seems imperceptible. Maybe your waistband seems a little less tight, but the belly still bulges below it.

The belly blubber you can see and you hate is subcutaneous fat. It’s stubborn and harder to lose. Subcutaneous fat is the fat you hate because it’s so visible and we’re conditioned to believe it’s unsightly. You hate it but it doesn’t present the same health risks as the deep, visceral fat.

Your body doesn’t care about conforming to society’s ideal of a perfect body. It has its own ideas about perfection and nothing is more perfect than staying alive. Your body holds on to its subcutaneous fat in case there’s a famine, an emergency or, in the case of women, childbearing.

Losing weight will result in loss of some belly fat. Belly fat loss is enhanced by a targeted weight loss plan for your specific kind and reason for belly fat. This especially applies to women.

Men’s and women’s belly fat will shrink by: