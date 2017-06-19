2 step diet is guaranteed to work

There is no need to waste your time reading a long-winded introduction. I’ll get right to the two steps and include the information you need to convince you why these 2 steps work.

Step 1. Write down what you eat. Be specific and accurate.

I know it is a bother to write it down but the weight loss results are guaranteed. By write it down, I am referring to putting a pen in your hand and manually recording your food in a little notebook or food diary or a slip of paper.

Why should you write by hand instead of tapping the info into a mobile device? Research shows that we learn more effectively by writing than by typing. Writing down what you eat isn’t just to track the calories or whatever you’re tracking. It helps you to learn when and why you eat, as much as what and how much. All of this information helps you shift your eating habits from those that cause weight gain, to those that support a sustainable lowered body weight.

If your goal is to improve your eating habits to enhance nutrition, writing it is the best way to achieve that because you not only have the learning experience from recording by putting pen to paper, there is proven learning benefits from reading off of paper instead of a screen.

Writing allows you variety. Diets fail because dieters get bored eating the same stuff over or over. Marie Osmond lost 50 pounds with Nutrisystem and she gleefully says, “no tracking, unh uh, not with Nutrisystem…”

Well, I believe she lost 50 pounds and I can see she’s maintaining her loss, but you won’t convince that that woman is sticking to prepared, freeze dried, portion controlled Nutrisystem meals. Unh uh, no way.

Even if they taste great (which I never heard anybody say) most people have their limit of eating microwave meals.

Why confine yourself to prepared, packaged meals when there’s a whole, big, wide, world of food available to you and all of it, every thing you may want to eat, can fit into a weight management plan simply by tracking?

Get in the habit, you write, you bite, and it will deliver your weight loss goals, guaranteed.

Step 2. Move it, lift it, stretch it.

I know that not everybody embraces exercise. It’s boring, often painful, and it takes time we don’t have. It doesn’t need to do any of those things to be effective.

I would never discourage anybody from joining a gym. They offer all kinds of advantages to people who want to get active or more active. If you’re considering a membership, try it. Many gyms have great joining offers and even free trials. Take advantage of them. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/does-exercise-really-make/

The biggest drawback to gyms is the tendency for people to overestimate the ffect their workouts have on their overall physical activity. Some people actually move less, their overall physical activity is reduced, when they workout a few times a week.

Wearing a device that tracks activity is an easy way to move more. It’s human nature to do more of anything when you can see the progress you’re making. Seeing that you took 7,628 steps, for example, makes you want to take at least another 2,400 to get a few more than 10,000 steps. When the first 2,400 seemed so easy, it’s possible you’ll end up with 15,000 just because you’re steps seeing it makes it achievable.

It’s more than steps that really make a difference. Things like raking, vacuuming, washing and waxing cars, and moving heavy objects help to maintain muscles and keep them fit and toned. It improves your health and your appearance. Most people who want to lose weight like to feel better, of course, but looking better is just as desirable.

Stretching keeps you flexible and supple and makes it easier to keep moving and lifting.

Exercise isn’t as important when it comes to losing weight as monitoring your food, but it does serve an important purpose that is guaranteed to make you lose weight. That purpose is the release of hormones that make you feel good, happy, and most of all confident. When you have those hormones doing their job in your head, you do a better job of sticking to your food plan, managing your emotions without overeating, and in general, doing what is going to get off that weight.

That’s it – those 2 steps guarantee you will take pounds off you and you can continue to practice these steps to keep off the weight. Try it to see for yourself.