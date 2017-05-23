9 ways why summer supports your weight related goals

We had a little taste of summer heat last week and if you’re like me it left you saying, “give me more.” I love summer for a lot of reasons including longer days and the warm weather.

Summer presents some unique challenges to losing weight. Things like excessive heat and humidity, bugs, and traditional summer treats such as ice cream and potato salad, and sugary/creamy “adult drinks” aren’t exactly weight-loss friendly, but don’t let that discourage you.

Even those significant challenges are more than compensated by all the ways that summer is the best time to work on health and weight-related goals.

Here are just 9 ways summer is a good time for weight loss and I bet you can find more once you get started.
  • The sun comes up earlier and it’s cooler in the morning so it’s a great time to take a long walk. I like to shoot for 5000-6000 steps first thing. No matter what happens later you already have that going for you.
  • Summer sports are a fun way to get active.
  • Summer clothes show off your efforts and keep you motivated to stick to your plan.
  • Relaxed summer schedules with fewer activities to cram into the day helps relieve stress and therefore, stress eating.
  • Summer heat is an appetite suppressant. “Too hot to eat.”

