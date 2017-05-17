Get off your but and lose that weight

Yes, of course you want to lose weight. That’s why you clicked on this, but there is one word that can stop you. If you find yourself saying but you are setting yourself up to fail. Using but is like throwing up a big Jersey barrier on your road to success.

Everybody uses their but from time to time, but some people overuse but and underuse and. But is a bad word; And is a good word.

Here are 10 buts that are frequently used when it comes to weight loss

I want to lose weight,…

…but I have no willpower

…but I have food sensitivities

…but my family and co-workers sabotage me

…but I have to travel a lot for my job

…but I hate fruit and vegetables

…but the food is too expensive

…but I don’t have the time

…but I can’t afford the gym membership

…but I don’t want to go to meetings

…but I’ve tried before and I always fail

Do you see your but in that list? Did I miss your but? If you recognize that you depend on your but a lot, it’s time to lose it. Don’t let your but hold you back because that’s what it will do.

Using your but means you’re looking for reasons to fail or excuses to quit. It’s not just searching for problems, it’s allowing those problems to block your success. What’s more, your but is a limiting belief and perhaps not even a fact. Here is the list again and let’s see how many of the buts are facts.

I want to lose weight,…

…but I have no willpower – Limiting belief. Anybody can have willpower when they want something badly enough.

…but I have food sensitivities – Self diagnosed? Possibly not a fact. Anybody with food sensitivities and even food allergies can and do lose weight.

…but my family and co-workers sabotage me – How do they sabotage you? Unless they’re putting the food in your mouth and forcing you to eat it, they can’t sabotage you. Anybody can lose weight even if surrounded by unsupportive, family, friends and co-workers.

...but I have to travel a lot for my job – Yes, that’s a fact. Your job has you traveling frequently and why would that stand in the way of losing weight. People who travel a lot lose weight.

…but I hate fruit and vegetables – You may hate many fruits and many vegetables and the fact is there may be some you like or even love. If it’s a fact that you truly hate all fruit and vegetables, you can lose weight. Eating fruit and vegetables is an aid to weight loss but it’s not prerequisite.

…but the food is too expensive – That’s not a fact and many people report spending less money on food while and after losing weight.

…but I don’t have the time – It’s a fact that you have a lot of responsibilities and you often feel like you don’t have enough time. It’s also a fact that you can make time for what’s important to you with better time management. Letting go of things that take your time and are not important and delegating are two effective ways to get back time.

…but I can’t afford the gym membership – You don’t need to have a gym membership to get physically active.

…but I don’t want to go to meetings – You don’t have to go to meetings to lose weight.

…but I’ve tried before and I always fail – It’s a fact that you have tried before and a limiting belief that you always fail. You never failed; you just stopped trying.

You want to lose weight and you can do it by shifting your mindset from an unhelpful thinking pattern to a helpful thinking pattern. It’s realistic to recognize your challenges, but that’s all they are, they’re not roadblocks.

You can lose weight and the first thing you need to do is get off your but.