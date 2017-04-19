100 pounds loser shares 25 things she can do that used to be impossible

I feel strongly that weight loss is something people should do because it will give them more pleasure in their lives. If the pleasure is more confidence and compliments that’s great, but to me those are external reasons for losing weight. It’s weight loss to please other people.

I like to focus on the personal pleasure that losing weight gives to us. For me, it reopened a world of good food I forgot about. I was reminded how much I love fruit and vegetables. I got reacquainted with delicious home-cooked meal with subtle flavors instead of the typical mass-produced food I’d fallen into the habit of shoveling into myself.

Losing 40 pounds restored the communication I had with my horse. My center of balance changed allowing my hands to work independently of my seat. I didn’t need to hang onto the reins to keep my balance. My hands became soft and yielding again allowing me to help my horse balance himself and perform to his full, athletic potential.

Losing weight made it possible for me to slip into a highly tippy kayak from the dock without flipping it over. I wouldn’t even attempt to squeeze my body into that opening, much less try to get in while keeping the watercraft upright.

Getting off the extra weight gave me back energy. It’s been 26 years that I’ve been at goal and my energy hasn’t waned. I was 36 when I got to goal and today at 63 I feel as energetic as ever. That’s a good thing because I have 4 grandchildren I want to be able to keep up with them and I can. I can run with them and get down on the floor and get back up again with ease. I can play with them until they’re exhausted and I still have energy to carry them up to bed.

These are things that I love about having lost and maintaining a 40-pound weight loss.

I recently had a member share with me the things she can do now that she’s lost 100 pounds. Here is her list:

Now I can…