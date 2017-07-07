How to reset your weight loss after a weekend of overeating and drinking too much

Summer weekends are notorious for impromptu parties. Friends and family gather and each brings their favorite appetizers, dips, dishes, and desserts. The beer and frozen summertime alcoholic drinks start flowing and everybody has a good time. The relaxed attitude leads to too much of everything.

Weight loss goals whether intentionally or accidentally get put on hold. After all, right now it’s all about having fun and enjoying the weather and the company. Summer is short and who wants to let it slip past without taking advantage of the laid back attitude of the season.

All of the feel good vibes of summer dim a little on Monday morning when it’s time to go back to work. The feeling of over-indulging is intensified by the bloating that comes with water retention. Humidity, a lot of carbs and alcohol all combine to turn our bodies into sponges. All that fluid makes us think the damage is much greater than it really is.

Here is how to reset your diet after a weekend of overindulging. These tips will get you back on track and feeling great before by Wednesday.

1) Don’t eat any bread and rolls, tortillas, cereal, chips, crackers, pizza, rice, pasta and potatoes.

2) No sweets as in cookies, cakes, cupcakes, ice cream, candy and granola bars or foods processed with added sugars and fats. You’ll have to read labels or easier, just stay away from all processed foods for the week.

3) No dairy (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter) To ensure you get adequate calcium eat other calcium-rich foods such as dark, green, leafy vegetables (broccoli and kale), egg yolks and sardines or salmon with soft, edible bones or consider a calcium supplement.

4) Drink only water – no other fluids.

5) Eat 2 servings of fresh fruit daily and you can eat all the raw and cooked vegetables you need to keep hunger at bay.

6) Have 2 teaspoons of olive oil, or 2 tablespoons of flaxseed, or 1/4 avocado daily. Try mixing 2 tsp of olive oil with 2 tsp of balsamic vinegar, a little salt and pepper, and any favorite herbs for an easy salad dressing.

7) Eat three 3-oz servings of lean meat – can be red meat with all visible fat trimmed off, poultry without skin, fish or eggs.

8) Walk at least 60 minutes every day (can be broken into smaller increments of time) at a brisk pace (about 4 mph) in addition to your normal daily activity.

Try to stick to this routine at least until Friday afternoon. If you want to indulge again on the weekend, it’s okay, you earned it.