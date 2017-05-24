Do you need a smart phone to do Weight Watchers

“Can I do Weight Watchers® without a computer or a smart phone?” This is a frequently asked question and it replaces the old question, “Can I do Weight Watchers without going to meetings?”

Yes, You can do Weight Watchers without computers or iOS or Android mobile devices.

Yes, you can do Weight Watchers without going to meetings.

The choice is yours, but many people find out that meeting attendance works better.

Weight Watchers online is an awesome service and with each update the tools keep getting better, faster, more intuitive, and more cool functions. For people who are always on their computer or their mobile device and they want the slickest set of weight loss tools and the best (as determined by US News and World Report for the 7th straight year in a row) diet for weight loss, Weight Watchers OnlinePlus is for you. The Plus stands for 24/7 chat with a trained Weight Watchers community leader.

Subscribing to OnlinePlus also gives members access to Weight Watchers Connect. It’s a place to read and share struggles and successes, and to get and stayed motivated while connecting with Weight Watchers members all over North America.

If you’re not interested in “all that online stuff” or you’re tired of getting frustrated by dead batteries or poor or no service and you just want Weight Watchers in its original form, you can do it the way it’s been working better than any other commercial weight loss system for more than 50 years.

You can skip the online stuff and go right to a convenient meeting location. There are 40 locations throughout Maine, including 3 full service Weight Watchers Centers in Auburn, Bangor, and South Portland. As a member you will get everything you need to follow the program and be successful as part of your membership fees.

Weight Watchers own research finds that the combination of both regular meeting attendance enhanced with their digital tools delivers the greatest success. When comparing only attending meetings to doing the Weight Watchers program entirely online and with mobile apps, meetings beat the online approach.

Weight Watchers of Maine, Inc. has been helping people lose weight in meetings for almost 50 years.

We convert to every new Weight Watchers program and food plan as they’re introduced. As scientific and medical research discover more about nutrition and successful weight management, Weight Watchers International develops new programs to incorporate that knowledge, as well and to enhance the livability of the food plan.

Our Leaders and receptionists receive extensive, excellent basic training.

They are relatable because every one of them has been a member first.

They know firsthand the struggles of weight loss and they share their knowledge and insight with members both at the scale and during the meeting.

Their skills are kept up-to-date with additional training several times a year. We ensure Weight Watchers members in Maine get the very best service to help them reach their weight-related goals.

The best way to find out about Weight Watchers without a computer is to call 800-651-6000.

You’ll be able to find a convenient meeting time in a location near you and learn what money-saving offers are currently available. When you’re ready to get started you just show up at the meeting of your choice during the weigh in and registration and the meeting team will take it from there to get you off to the best possible start.

If you prefer, you can drop into one of our Weight Watchers Centers anytime, either for a scheduled meeting or in between meetings for a more personal experience.

If you’re not sure Weight Watchers is for you, you’re invited to come as a free guest in any Weight Watchers of Maine meeting to experience a meeting for free. You will only pay if you decide to join and there is no pressure or obligation.