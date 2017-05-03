Belly fat. You hate it, who doesn’t? It just sits in rolls. Often it gets out of control and it wraps around your body so that the belly fat rolls are as visible on your sides and back as they are in front.

Some men try to pretend they don’t have belly fat by refusing to buy bigger pants, As the belly bulge gets bigger, these guys just button and zip their jeans lower. As the belly bulge grows the pants go lower and lower. They think they’re fooling everybody. The truth is the only person who’s fooled by the 34″ waist jeans being worn by the guy with the 48″ waist, is himself.

Women go for the longer, looser fitting tops to camouflage their belly fit. It works a little better than the masculine solution, but most women would rather get rid of their belly fat than hide it.

So what exercises reduces, or better yet, removes belly fat?

The most reliable exercise to reduce belly fat is to exercise your brain.

Don’t fall for the quick fixes. Belly fat won’t go away because you avoid bananas, or 5 other foods that cause belly fat. It’s not wheat, it’s not gluten, it’s not even highly refined carbs. It’s all the food you eat and the extra calories you don’t need.

Exercising your brain is a combination of rejecting attractive quick fixes and accepting that removing belly fat takes a three-pronged approach.

There it is, the best exercise to bust belly fat is engaging your brain to become realistic about your belly fat removal process and results.