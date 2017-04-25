I eat stuff that people say isn’t healthy

I eat gluten, animals, sugar, and a whole bunch of stuff I can neither pronounce nor spell. I eat all of that stuff and I like it. There are chemicals in my food and I can’t pronounce them nor do I even care much about what they are or why they’re there.

Am I worried about my health?

No, I’m not worried about my health. In general I think my food supply is safer that what people during the Paleo period ate. I don’t have to worry if my food is spoiled or worse, a toxic berry or plant that will instantly kill me. Health isn’t a worry but that nit to say I’m not conscious of taking care of my health.

Do I think I should be worried considering the foods I eat?

No, I don’t need to worry anymore than anybody who’s enjoyed good health for 63 years. Health is a lot more than just what you eat. Regular, restful sleep, physical activity, and healthy outlets for stress matter just as much, maybe more, than my food choices.

Shouldn’t I worry about my health?

No. Worrying about your health is bad for your health.

Shouldn’t I change my food choices to get rid of all that bad stuff I eat?

No. I don’t eat a lot of bad stuff. I eat what tastes good. It’s my opinion that if we think we can stop eating bad stuff to live longer, we are substituting quality of life for longevity. There are no guarantees in life and a lot of it is way out of our control.

Genetics and pathogens, for example, influence our health and there isn’t anything we can do about it. We puny humans think we can control bacteria and viruses, but the truth is they are surrounding us and attacking our bodies and we’re not even aware. Eating a restrictive diet to achieve optimal health is as much of a crap shoot as, well, a crap shoot!

Okay, so maybe I’m taking risks with my life, but what about the planet? Shouldn’t I eat with a conscience? Shouldn’t I care about the planet even if I play fast and loose with my own health? Isn’t the responsible thing to do is to eschew eating animals and live on plants?

I don’t eat a lot of animals, in fact, the foundation of my diet is plant-based and it’s not unusual for me to go one or more days without eating so much as a bite of an animal. I don’t think my dietary habits are putting the planet in danger. I practice conservation and live by reduce, reuse, and recycle.

I eat foods with gluten. I eat foods with sugar. Get this, I even eat foods with sugar, saturated fat and gluten. I’m tired of people judging me for my food choices or worse, lecturing me starting with the words, “do you know what that’s doing to your body?”

I’m going to continue to monitor my calories and nutrients. I think, wait, no, I know I feel better when I weigh less. I’m going to continue to strive to eat 5-9 servings of fruits and vegetables a day because I believe that nature packs them full of antioxidants that fight cell damage caused by a variety of sources.

I’m going to continue to stay active. Every day I make it a point to move more and sit less.

I’m sure not going to get stressed over worrying if eating the food I enjoy might kill me. The one thing I know for sure is no matter what I eat, sooner or later my time will be up and I want to enjoy all the time I have coming to me.”

I eat gluten, animals, and sugar and I have no plans to give any of them up.