3 fun ways to lose weight

If losing weight were fun more people would be successful.

Part of the problem with weight loss is people treat it like a punishment for the crime of letting myself go. I want to emphasize no crime was committed and therefore there is no punishment necessary.

Now that we have the idea that obesity is a punishable crime, now we can focus on making it as much fun as eating less and moving more can be. Are you reading that and thinking, “that’s the very definition of an oxymoron,” I’m going to disabuse you of that notion. I have 3 ways to lose weight and they’re fun. I promise as long as you have the right attitude.

1. Get absorbed in a new interest or hobby (if it involves physical activity all the better)

When you discover one or more activities you really enjoy and into which you can totally immerse yourself something amazing happens. For a lot of people eating is a hobby. It’s a form of entertainment and a good way to pass the time. Replacing that hobby with another hobby that’s even more interesting than eating helps put food into its proper context.

Putting food and eating into its proper context is a painless way to reduce calories. You don’t have to agonize over cutting calories and where, and when to cut them. It happens naturally and you have the fun or pleasure of your new hobby.

If your new interest happens to be a physically active hobby you have the added weight loss benefit of burning calories and preserving muscle mass as you lose weight. That helps your body burn more calories at rest.

2. Try new foods

Eating the same food over and over isn’t fun. Eating food you don’t enjoy is anything but fun. Relying on reduced calorie meals and snacks that come frozen in microwavable trays or in powder in cans is more than not fun, it’s pathetic. As unappealing as all of that sounds, that’s exactly the way many people try to lose weight.

Instead of putting food on your plate you’d rather not eat, have fun putting tasty, attractive, delicious, freshly cooked food on your plate. There are multiple ways to make this happen.

You can try one of the companies that deliver food and the recipes to prepare it right to your door. It’s fun, it’s delicious, and it’s surprisingly affordable. Another bonus to these services is portion control. If you order food for 2, you get reasonable portions for 2. There’s no seconds and no leftovers and no waste.

If home delivery doesn’t interest you there are great cookbooks that feature lower calorie recipes without relying on food arriving on your doorstep in a box. I love Skinnytaste. It’s a website and there are 2 cookbooks. It’s an adventure in eating. It makes eating healthier, lower calorie meals easy, fun and delicious.

3. Join a weight loss support group

This may sound like anything but fun. Who wants to waste time sitting with a bunch of people listening to them complain about how hard it is to stick to a diet? Believe me, if that’s what’s going on in the group you join, you’ve joined the wrong group.

When I joined Weight Watchers I didn’t go expecting to have fun. I thought it was the price I would pay to lose weight in a way that would make me a good role model for my kids. I didn’t need Weight Watchers to lose weight. I had a great way to lose weight; it worked every time. The problem was it prevented me from eating meals with my family.

It turned out that meeting weren’t weekly hours of torture. The meetings only lasted half an hour and that 30 minutes went fast. They were informative, insightful, fun and funny. Meetings quickly became something I looked forward to every week. It was time to have fun and focus on me.

Weight Watchers isn’t the only weight loss support group, but it’s the only one with which I have experience. There is a modest fee to belong, but some other groups are cheaper or free. I chose Weight Watchers because of its reputation for efficacy, the quality of the staff, and the shorter meeting length. Some support meetings are an hour or longer.

Losing weight is work and the work can be fun.