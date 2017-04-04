I will pay higher menu prices and tip for great pie

In 1991 I reached my weight loss goal. It was the second time I got to goal, and as it turns out, the first time I maintained it. So here I am, a Weight Watchers Lifetime member at goal. If there is one thing that is all-important for my staying at goal, it’s making the most of every calorie.

Weight loss and maintenance requires careful monitoring of food. I need to be accountable for each calorie I ingest. I don’t want to waste calories on sub par food. The reality is, I love food and I know I have to limit how much I eat every day if I want to maintain my weight goal.

If I’m going to spend my money to dine out, I want a good meal for my money. I am willing to pay for good food, but I like the current system where tips are expected and we pay a portion of our servers’ wages. I tip at least 20% unless the food and service are so far below acceptable. Under those very rare circumstances, I tip 15%.

Moody’s has excellent food and there are simply no words to describe the desserts. The pies at Moody’s are better than the words most people who’ve ever experienced the heavenly desserts use to describe them. I would pay more to enjoy them if that’s what it takes to keep Moody’s in business.

I understand why menu prices would have to go up to compensate for higher wages. I also understand that the higher wages would adversely affect the take home pay of the restaurant workers. I would still tip for good service, but not at the 20% level, especially considering that 20% of the bill will be substantially higher because of the menu price hikes.

The problem is I am not typical of Maine diners. I value the source of every calorie when dining out. If I am going to eat them, they better be good. If those calories are going to cost me more money, then I’ll pay the price and happily tip for good service too. There are probably not enough people to agree with me so that the little restaurants can survive with the new minimum wage laws and that’s a shame.

I firmly stand behind the restaurant and servers’ desire to opt out of the minimum wage increase. I don’t want to see the demise of many of my favorite mom and pop, neighborhood restaurants to close. I’ll do anything to save Moody’s and my access to really good pie.