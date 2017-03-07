Please no more unsolicited diet advice

This is an open blog to people who are trying to change how I eat with unsolicited advice. It’s annoying. Unfortunately you may not know who you are.

I always cheer for people who successfully quit smoking or lost weight. It’s not easy and people deserve recognition and congratulations for their success. Why do some of these successful people graciously accept the congratulations for their achievements and fail to leave it at that?

There are few things more irritating that a reformed overeater who now believes he was placed on this planet to reform the rest of the overweight people with whom he comes in contact.

Believe me, I am thrilled when anybody gets their weight under control. I am thrilled that they discovered the way to do it that works for them. I’m not happy when they can’t seem to find another topic of conversation and I get downright angry when they start telling me what I’m doing wrong.

I lost weight eating fat, sugar, fast food, bacon, red meat, and drinking wine. I’m keeping it off eating fat, sugar, fast food, bacon, red meat and drinking wine. Eating a plant-based diet which includes meat, dairy, and treats worked for me and it keeps me satisfied now that I’m in maintenance. It’s what I want to continue to do.

You lost weight eating like a vegan, although you’re not a vegan at all because you wear leather and wool. I’m happy you like eating without the addition of animals or animal products to your diet. Truly and sincerely, I think that’s great. I think it’s great for you, but enough already. You can stop blabbing about how I should do what you do. I’m not interested.

I’m not picking on vegans. It’s not just people who have eschewed all animal products who are guilty of shoving their diets on everybody whom they think needs to be educated about their unhealthy eating habits. People following every diet, even my preferred Weight Watchers SmartPoints food plan, can get carried away trying to help the overweight sinners of the world repent.

I’ve heard lots of arguments for eating this way or that way. I’ve heard them more than I care to hear them, but some people just can’t seem to stop harping. They showed me scientific studies to back up their claims, They show me Facebook posts as though they’re a reliable source of information. Some people can’t tell the difference between legitimate research studies and pseudo science or even total junk science.

I don’t care about your science – good or bad. I even have major North American health organizations supporting my way of eating. My diet is as healthy as I can comfortably follow. Maybe less fat and sugar, no red meat, and giving up wine would be healthier, but I want to enjoy living while I’m alive. I don’t want food to be my medicine.

If you don’t approve of my diet, keep your opinion to yourself. I promise, I have never given unsolicited diet advice and I’m not about to start now. I won’t pressure you to change how you eat to please me. If you think I could be healthier if I ate like you, I don’t care. Worry about yourself. Do what pleases you.

Do what works for you. I’ll do what works for me and now let’s please change the subject. Unless you’re my doctor or I ask for your opinion, don’t give me diet advice.