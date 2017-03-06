The perfect weight loss plan for people who aren’t perfect

If you’ve contemplated weight loss but never took any action to make it happen because it sounds too painful, you’ll love this weight loss plan. If you actually tried to lose weight but gave up because you couldn’t stick to the diet, you will lose on this plan. If you have tried many times to lose weight and every time you cheat more than you follow your diet, you’re going to love this plan too.

This is the best way anybody who’s not perfect can lose weight. This plan works perfectly with imperfect adherence. You won’t cheat on this plan because there are no rules and no forbidden foods. There is nothing you do that would be cheating. This weight loss plan is the one plan that will make you feel confident, in charge, and best of all, help you to lose weight and feel great.

I said there were no rules and I meant that. There are 3 guiding principles.

1. Rate of weight loss isn’t important.

Focusing on how fast weight will come off sets you up for doing crazy things. Crazy things are being afraid of food. There is no one food that can stop your weight loss. Some foods have less nutritional value and more calories per serving than others, but that doesn’t mean you can’t eat it while losing weight. Why There’s No Such Thing as Junk Food: Sara Best RHN explains

The more it matters how much and how fast you can lose weight, the more likely you are to reach a point where you become disappointed with your progress. The best way to get to goal, especially if you’re not perfect (and what human being really is?) you give your body all the time it needs to get to goal.

2. Your best is good enough

Your food plan is built on fresh produce, lots of it, lean protein (meat is okay or not necessary – your choice), whole grains (gluten is okay unless you have been diagnosed by a qualified physician with celiac disease) dairy (full fat is okay, but higher in calories so go easy), healthy oils (avocados, nuts, other sources of monounsaturated fat). Include occasional treats in smaller servings and less frequently.

Eat foods that taste good.

Don’t eat food you don’t like.

Weighing and measuring isn’t necessary, but do be mindful of serving sizes.

Play, shop, do household chores, go to the gym if you enjoy it, just move everyday.

3. Believe you can do it