The perfect weight loss plan for people who aren’t perfect

Home, , , , , , , , ,
By

If you’ve contemplated weight loss but never took any action to make it happen because it sounds too painful, you’ll love this weight loss plan. If you actually tried to lose weight but gave up because you couldn’t stick to the diet, you will lose on this plan. If you have tried many times to lose weight and every time you cheat more than you follow your diet, you’re going to love this plan too.

shutterstock_451784356

This is the best way anybody who’s not perfect can lose weight. This plan works perfectly with imperfect adherence. You won’t cheat on this plan because there are no rules and no forbidden foods. There is nothing you do that would be cheating. This weight loss plan is the one plan that will make you feel confident, in charge, and best of all, help you to lose weight and feel great.

I said there were no rules and I meant that. There are 3 guiding principles.

1. Rate of weight loss isn’t important. 

  • Focusing on how fast weight will come off sets you up for doing crazy things. Crazy things are being afraid of food. There is no one food that can stop your weight loss. Some foods have less nutritional value and more calories per serving than others, but that doesn’t mean you can’t eat it while losing weight. Why There’s No Such Thing as Junk Food: Sara Best RHN explains
  • The more it matters how much and how fast you can lose weight, the more likely you are to reach a point where you become disappointed with your progress. The best way to get to goal, especially if you’re not perfect (and what human being really is?) you give your body all the time it needs to get to goal.

2. Your best is good enough

shutterstock_589034891

3. Believe you can do it

 

 

Jackie Conn

About Jackie Conn

Jackie Conn is married and has four grown daughters and four grandchildren. She is a Weight Watchers success story. She's a weight loss expert with 25 years of experience guiding women and men to their weight-related goals. Her articles on weight management have been published in health, family and women's magazines. She has been a regular guest on Channel 5 WABI news, FOX network morning program Good Day Maine and 207 on WCSH.