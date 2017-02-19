Bananas and ugly belly fat

Bananas are believed by some to cause ugly belly fat.

The opposite is true. Bananas should be part of your belly fat fighting arsenal. Here is why.

Bananas fight depression and bad moods.

Emotional eating is a leading cause of obesity. Depression is an emotion that many people try to fight with highly palatable food. The effect lasts briefly, then the depression returns and it’s more high calorie, high sugar, high fat food to try to beat the uncomfortable emotion away.

Bananas, believe or not, are a way to fight depression. The body converts their high levels of tryptophan into serotonin. Serotonin is the mood-elevating brain neurotransmitter. Serotonin is used in prescription diet drugs such as Belviq. Bananas can help fight depression without the side effects of prescription drugs.

They can help you sleep

The link between sleep deprivation and obesity has be proven in multiple research studies. As much as we try to get quality sleep sometimes we go to bed, but we can’t sleep. Bananas may help you sleep more deeply thus be better rested. Sleep helps regulate the hunger hormones, ghrelin and leptin.

Laura Flores, a San Diego-based nutritionist endorses eating bananas. Says Flores, “The curvy yellow fruits are high in “potassium and pectin, a form of fiber. They can also be a good way to get magnesium and vitamins C and B6. “vitamin B6 can help you sleep well, and magnesium helps to relax muscles,”

Aids digestion

Bananas are a naturally high fiber food. Fiber helps regulate blood sugar levels and can keep you feeling full longer. The 120 calories in a banana can keep hunger away longer than a candy bar with twice as many calories. Fiber also is important in avoiding constipation. Constipation often plagues dieters causing them to give up on weight loss to return to regularity. Bananas can help make you regular and lose weight.

Bananas beat belly fat

Belly fat is determined by your genes, your gender, your age and your habits. It’s not because you eat specific foods. It’s because you eat more food and high-calorie drinks than you need and your genes have directed the fat to be stored in the belly area. Men tend to store fat in their bellies, their whole life. Women may store fat in their hips and thighs until they reach menopause, then the fat goes to the belly.

Eating a high-quality diet that balances calories in and out and is supported by regular physical activity is the best way to beat belly fat. Bananas are a part of a healthy diet and a good choice when you need a snack to see you through until your next meal.

Eat your bananas, don’t drink them

The belly fat benefits of bananas are best when you eat your bananas. Bananas are a nice addition to smoothies, but the typical smoothie recipe may have much as 400 calories. Reduced-calorie smoothies have between 200 and 140. The problem with smoothies, or anything liquid, is how easily it is to drink a lot of calories without realizing it. That’s made worse by the way that liquid calories don’t seem to be recognized by the body the way solid calories are.

Bananas can help rid ugly belly fat, but there’s no miracle or magic. The responsibility to eat well and engage in physical activity is yours. Bananas can be a tasty part of your weight management plan.