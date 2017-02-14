If you could see your heart muscle would it be fit or flabby

If we could see our hearts and judge them by how they look, the way we worry about our belly flab, we might live longer, healthier lives.

Our heart is a muscle that responds to proper diet and exercise, but we can’t observe how our treatment affects it. By the time we become aware that it’s not in good condition could be too late.

Heart attacks are the leading cause of early death although more people fear death by cancer. Health experts estimate that 80% of the deaths of heart attacks can be prevented. Despite those two things being true, many adults ignore their heart health until it gives them trouble, or in some cases, until it’s too late.

Your heart is affected by:

The only thing you can’t change in that list is your genes.

According to Daniels, Patricia, et. al. Body: The Complete Human. Washington, D.C.: National Geographic Society, 2007, “a healthy heart weighs about an average of 11 ounces and pumps 2,000 gallons of blood through 60,000 miles of blood vessels each day.”

It’s estimated that in an average lifetime a heart pumps the amount of blood equivalent to that of a kitchen faucet turned on all the way for at least 45 years.

The bigger you are, the harder your heart has to work. That saying a lot because your heart is the hardest working muscle in your body. It does the most physical work of any muscle during a lifetime.

Help your heart stay strong, fit, and free from flab for a long lifetime by eating a healthy diet and getting 30 minutes of moderate physical activity daily.