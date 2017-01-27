Those diet ads on my blog weren’t put there by me

There is commercial advertising placed in this blog and every BDN blog I write. It is approximately placed between the third and fourth paragraph. Sometimes it’s between the third and fourth line break, but that’s not consistent either. Let’s just say somewhere around the third and fourth paragraph there will be a tile ad with a hyperlink.

The ad that is cleverly placed in the early part of my blog, before you lose interest and move on, which of course, I hope never happens. It is a direct result of your search history and the websites you visit frequently. The ad you see inserted into my blog, therefore, will be different than what your friend sees on her screen.

It’s targeted advertising. The ad you see is placed there because the advertiser has a reason to believe you are interested in their goods or services. You have visited their website before. The company wants you back and wants you to buy something,

It’s easy enough to ignore. You can just scroll past it to get to continue reading the blog.

I often look for furniture, home goods, and the like so I often see furniture ads when I view my blogs. My friend travels a lot, so where I see Pottery Barn, she sees Expedia. Another friend likes fashions and she sees Kate Spade in that space on the same blog I saw the furniture store and my friend saw Expedia.

Below is a screen shot as an example of how the ad is placed in between paragraphs in my blog. There is no mistaking that this is an ad.

Many of my readers are interested in health, nutrition and weight loss. Can you guess what the tile ads they see when they’re reading my blog? It’s a little frustrating to me that these ads look like they’re actually part of the blog content.

One of my subscribers surprised me when she said, “I took your quiz and found out I’m eating at the wrong time of day for my metabolism.”

What? I put a quiz about when to eat based on your metabolism? I’m pretty sure that wasn’t my quiz. First of all, it’s no easy undertaking to even know what kind of metabolism you have. People like to assume they know how fast or slowly their metabolism processes the food they eat, but most don’t. The truth is most people don’t want to bother with the scientific method of determining their metabolism.

If you’re reading a blog about how to lose weight and keep it off, this ad looks like it’s not an ad. It appears as though I placed it here as editorial content.

It looks like part of the blog content but it’s really an advertisement placed with the purpose of getting you to purchase something.

She went on to tell me how she used to like to eat a later dinner usually after 7pm and then have a snack around 9pm before going to bed at 10. Now, because of “my quiz” she’s eating dinner no later than 6pm and eating nothing in the evening whatsoever. She said it was difficult but she wanted to follow “my suggestion.”

This was not my quiz and would not be my recommendation. As a writer of user-friendly weight loss, I firmly believe that eating should sync with hunger and work with your lifestyle. If it doesn’t, then it’s not user-friendly,

The quiz had her eating in a way that neither satisfied her hunger rhythm nor her lifestyle. She got home from work around 5:30 and liked to relax a bit after work before beginning to cook dinner.

Knowing that there may be quizzes or advertising that looked like actual content in my blog, or at least endorsed by me prompted me to write this blog to explain I do not, indeed I cannot, review the advertising placed within the body of my blogs. I might endorse some of what shows up there, but I have no way of knowing what anybody but me sees.

If you click on an image in my blog and you are asked to enter your credit card information to receive a product, please know that I did not place nor necessarily endorse the product.