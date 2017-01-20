How to reduce gas when dieting

Leslie rarely had problems with flatulence, but she did struggle with her weight. When she wasn’t dieting, she and her husband could drive with the car windows shut. As soon as she’d start a diet she would become unbearably gassy, It was so bad she couldn’t even stand herself.

Desperate to lose weight and drive with the car windows closed to avoid freezing herself and her husband, she consulted her doctor. Her doctor offered insight and advice. She finally lost weight without losing the company of family and friends.

“Doctor, why does dieting make me so darn gassy?”

Most healthy weight loss diets include:

drinking more water eating more fruit eating more vegetables eating breakfast increasing fiber low-cal sugar-free foods

You may not be surprised that eating more fruit, vegetables, and fiber cause gas, but it could be news to you that more or no dairy is a problem and certainly water can’t affect gas. Well water and changes in dairy are as much a flatulence factor as produce and fiber.

Sipping water throughout the day is a healthy habit. Many diets recommend drinking 8-6oz glasses of water daily. If sipped throughout the day, there is no problem with gas. Many dieters, however, don’t particularly enjoy water and want to get that requirement out of the way. It’s trying to drink all the water at one time to get it out of the way.