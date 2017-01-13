I wish Khloe Kardashian’s new reality show wasn’t named Revenge Body

“Let the haters be your motivation.”

Last night I watched the first episode in the Kardashian family’s newest reality show on E. They’ve had a lot over the years and it seems there is no aspect of their life they don’t want to share via another reality show. The newest is Khloe inspiring other people to get a revenge body now that she’s achieved hers, allegedly in part, in response to her failed marriage to Lamar Odom.

Khloe Kardashian has struggled with her weight and her relationships for the world to see on the popular reality show (and multiple spinoffs) Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She was called among other things, “the fat sister.”

When married to pro basketball player, Odom, she was an enthusiastic supporter of his NBA career and a common spectator at his LA Lakers games.

“This is my first NBA Finals so I’m excited,” a wide-eyed Kardashian tells ET backstage at the NBA Finals in 2010. “It’s an honor to be here, and to be able to watch Lamar,” In the 2010 NBA finals when the Lakers faced the Celtics for the championship, the Celtic fans jeered, “ugly sister,” in reference to Odom’s wife to put him and his team off their game.

Over the last year she lost 40 pounds by dieting and her self-proclaimed passion for working out. Now she is the host of yet another reality show called Revenge Body.

To promote the show, Khloe says, “I was always overweight as a kid. If I was sad or stressed out I would eat. I had to learn how to then put all of my energy into something positive and healthy for me, which is how I fell in love with working out.”

Really, Khloe? That’s great but that’s not the message your new reality show’s name, Revenge Body, suggests. I wish her new show wasn’t called Revenge Body. There are a lot of people who don’t like that name.

It seems as though the Kardashian machine adjusted their message a bit to silence the critics who kept insisting that getting fit to get revenge is the worst possible reason to change your lifestyle. In essence, it’s agreeing with the fat shamers that you aren’t “good enough.”

To try to make her show more palatable to the critics she twisted her message into, “It’s not about a weight number, it’s about how you feel,” she says. “It’s personal, for you and your journey. You’re going to start to transform your body and you’re going to have this revenge on this life that you once had that you won’t even want anymore. Let’s make the haters our biggest motivators.”

If that makes sense to you, would you please explain it to me? Here is the part that has me baffled, “you’re going to have this revenge on this life that you once had that you won’t even want anymore.” She’s saying she is getting sweet revenge on her own life? Huh?

My question is what happens after the show? Where will these people, who have their lives magically touched by the Kardashian machine, find lasting motivation to sustain their new habits that transformed their bodies into revenge bodies? Now they have nothing to prove once they get their revenge.

When their access to the trainers and the nutritionists have ended and their episode has aired and the haters have seen them looking hot, then what? How do they sustain that revenge body? The research shows that a negative motivator – getting revenge – is effective to get started, but highly unlikely to sustain motivation necessary to sustain maintaining weight and fitness goals.

Who wouldn’t love to get the Khloe Kardashian Revenge Body treatment, but I wish she took these people under her wing to help them love their bodies rather than use them as an instrument to get back at the haters.

It’s my hope that Khloe’s next reality show is called, Love Your Body.