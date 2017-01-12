Do you know your perfect weight

There is so much talk about ideal weight, goal weight, healthy weight and perfect weight. It’s confusing. Are those all ways of saying the same thing? Maybe, but I don’t think so. This difference, as far as I’m concerned is huge.

Ideal weight: Some magical weight that isn’t just a number but at the same time somehow manages to sculpt your body to the impossible proportions of your dreams.

Goal weight: An arbitrary number that sounds better than the number you currently see when you step on the scale.

Healthy weight: A weight that’s comfortable for you to maintain and one your doctor says reduces your risk of weight-related illness.

Perfect weight: What anybody weighs when they’re not trying to influence their weight..

Are you surprised that I’m telling you that if you’re not doing something about changing your weight, then that’s your currently at your perfect weight without knowing how your weight relates to the Body Mass Index (BMI) or some other weight chart? Well, don’t be surprised.

Here is why your current weight is your perfect weight.

When you’re not trying to influence your weight whatever you do weigh is your perfect weight because you are eating what you like in the amounts that please you. Maybe you are also eating because you’re under a lot of stress or having a hard time coping with some other emotion. Maybe eating is your form of entertainment.

Your current and perfect weight is the result of your current level of physical activity. That, just like what you’re eating, you’re moving as much as suits you. Maybe you’re sedentary or maybe you enjoy activities or sports that require intense levels of physical activity. Whatever it is, you’re moving as much, or as little, as you want.

Finally your perfect weight is the result of your genetics. Things like how you respond to the hormones that regulate hunger and satiety are genetic. how easily you can store body fat and bulk up with muscle is genetic. Genes play a role in the kinds of foods you prefer and how likely you are to keep eating after you’ve had enough to fill you up.

The problem with your perfect weight is it may not be your healthiest weight or even your happiest weight. That could be a different number, but it’s helpful to recognize that your perfect weight may not be what you want to weigh, and that all of the things that influence your perfect weight need to be addressed if you want to weigh something other than your perfect weight.

Now that you know what is your perfect weight, do you want to change it?

Would you benefit mentally or physically by weighing less? Moving away from your perfect weight to your healthy and/or happy weight takes work. Your body wants to stay at its perfect weight, but that doesn’t mean you’re stuck there. Please search my blog archives. I’ve written hundred of blogs that can help you change what you weigh support maintaining your weight loss.