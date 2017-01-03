Why do I get constipated when I go on a diet?

“I can’t poop. Why am I constipated?”

I get this question all the time from people who are completely baffled.

“How can it be that I’m eating all of these fruits and vegetables and I haven’t pooped for days? I can’t believe I’m constipated. Shouldn’t I have the opposite problem?”

Fruit and vegetables are associated with loose stools, and even a recommended solution to get things moving, but many a dieter, especially those who are just getting started with weight loss suffer from constipation.

Constipation is hard, dry stools that are difficult to pass. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases defines constipation as fewer than three bowel movements a week. Although there is no passing of the bowel movement, the urge doesn’t stop, making the condition both frustrating and painful. Sometimes home remedies and over-the-counter medicines don’t help at all. They just seem to make it worse.

Why would dieting, especially eating mostly plants, cause constipation? The reason may be any of the following. If you have a sensitive stomach or irritable bowel syndrome, it’s even more likely that you’ll have poop problems.

Making a big change in food choices Big change to eating habits Cutting calories by skipping meals/ erratic eating schedule Drinking too little water Increasing fiber intake too drastically (fruit, vegetables and especially legumes which are the foundation of many weight loss plans are high in fiber)

When vast changes are made to both what and how we eat, it can cause constipation. Once your body gets used to the new way you’re eating, you should get relief from constipation. It must also be noted that your constipation seems to be caused by your diet, but it’s merely a coincidence. It may actually not be related at all.

Other conditions that may be the culprit include hypothyroidism (which may also explain your weight issues), painkillers, vitamins (many weight loss plans suggest a daily multi vitamin), antidepressants, antacids, and blood pressure medications.

When to see the doctor

While occasional constipation doesn’t warrant a call to the doctor, if your constipation has been going on for a week or more, and your home remedies haven’t corrected the problem, it’s time to call the doctor.

If you experience any combination of any of these four symptoms—abdominal pain, an inability to pass gas, vomiting, and stomach bloating—you might actually have a bowel obstruction. In that case, skip the call and get to the emergency room.

Assuming that your problem is completely related to going on a diet try these strategies to avoid constipation.

Strategies to avoid constipation