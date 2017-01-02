Best diet for the new year to button the waistband of your jeans

Forget about New Year’s resolutions, but how about a quick and uncomplicated diet to get your jeans fitting comfortable again? This isn’t a long-term commitment or a disgusting detox diet. It’s just a few temporary measures to ease the end-of-year-bloat.

DO THIS FOR ONE WEEK ONLY

1) Don’t eat any bread and rolls, tortillas, cereal, chips, crackers, pizza, rice, pasta and potatoes.

2) No sweets as in cookies, cakes, cupcakes, ice cream, candy and granola bars or foods processed with added sugars and fats. You’ll have to read labels or easier, just stay away from all processed foods for the week.

3) No dairy (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter) To ensure you get adequate calcium eat other calcium-rich foods such as dark, green, leafy vegetables (broccoli and kale), egg yolks and sardines or salmon with soft, edible bones or consider a calcium supplement.

4) Drink only water – no other fluids.

5) Eat 2 servings of fresh fruit daily and you can eat all the raw and cooked vegetables you need to keep hunger at bay.

6) Have 2 teaspoons of olive oil, or 2 tablespoons of flaxseed, or 1/4 avocado daily. Try mixing 2 tsp of olive oil with 2 tsp of balsamic vinegar, a little salt and pepper, and any favorite herbs for an easy salad dressing.

7) Eat three 3-oz servings of lean meat – can be red meat with all visible fat trimmed off, poultry without skin, fish or eggs.

8) Walk at least 60 minutes every day (can be broken into smaller increments of time) at a brisk pace (about 4 mph) in addition to your normal daily activity.

This is only meant to be followed for one week.

By the end of the week you should be back in your jeans. If you aren’t you can follow this plan for one more week. If it takes more than two weeks to get back into your jeans, it’s time to switch to a plan that includes all foods in a structured way to allow for calorie reduction to allow for a safe rate of weight loss.

Use this plan to give you a jump start to feeling lighter and successful. Then switch to a sustainable food plan that doesn’t forbid certain foods or food groups to support lasting success.