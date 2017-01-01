Happy New You 2017

Happy New Year, Happy New You

This is the year to live fully. The new you won’t let anything stand in your way because you don’t think you look good enough, you think you weigh too much, or you have to wait until some distant time when you reach goal.

This woman loves to swim. She's not going to throw away opportunities to swim because of her weight. She knows that, like everybody, today is a present and tomorrow isn't guaranteed. Her motto is "do it now."

It’s a new year and you deserve all the goodness and greatness in store for you. Every day you don’t do what you want because of your weight, you have thrown away a day you’ll never get back.

Stop punishing yourself. Your weight isn’t a sign of poor character, lack of morals, no discipline or general laziness. Your weight doesn’t reflect who you are, how wonderful you are, or what you can do.

The size of your thighs doesn't make you more or less awesome. Awesomeness comes from the inside and people of all sizes can be awesome - or not.

Living fully is embracing all that life has to offer. Go for it. Indeed, reach out and grab it. Put a smile on your face and good food in your belly and revel in your awesomeness.

Living fully is eating without fear or recrimination. Your weight doesn’t mean you should eat food that’s unpleasant or shun the foods that you love. This is the year to enjoy every bite to the fullest.

You have been denying yourself this treat because it's fattening? Have a sundae, an occasional sundae won't make you fat. It will make you happy.

I’m not talking about overeating. I’m talking about balance, moderation, flexible restraint, and finding comfort, when you need it, in ways that don’t include eating.

Make it a project to take back all of the foods you have avoided because you’re afraid they’ll make you fat/fatter. Make it a project to eat them and enjoy them along with other foods you love that are naturally lower in calories and higher in nutrients.

It’s an awesome new year and you are an awesome person. Have the best year of your life living fully.

If you must make a New Year Resolution, make it this.

Jackie Conn

About Jackie Conn

Jackie Conn is married and has four grown daughters and four grandchildren. She is a Weight Watchers success story. She's a weight loss expert with 25 years of experience guiding women and men to their weight-related goals. Her articles on weight management have been published in health, family and women's magazines. She has been a regular guest on Channel 5 WABI news, FOX network morning program Good Day Maine and 207 on WCSH.