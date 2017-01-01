Happy New You 2017

Happy New Year, Happy New You

This is the year to live fully. The new you won’t let anything stand in your way because you don’t think you look good enough, you think you weigh too much, or you have to wait until some distant time when you reach goal.

It’s a new year and you deserve all the goodness and greatness in store for you. Every day you don’t do what you want because of your weight, you have thrown away a day you’ll never get back.

Stop punishing yourself. Your weight isn’t a sign of poor character, lack of morals, no discipline or general laziness. Your weight doesn’t reflect who you are, how wonderful you are, or what you can do.

Living fully is embracing all that life has to offer. Go for it. Indeed, reach out and grab it. Put a smile on your face and good food in your belly and revel in your awesomeness.

Living fully is eating without fear or recrimination. Your weight doesn’t mean you should eat food that’s unpleasant or shun the foods that you love. This is the year to enjoy every bite to the fullest.

I’m not talking about overeating. I’m talking about balance, moderation, flexible restraint, and finding comfort, when you need it, in ways that don’t include eating.

Make it a project to take back all of the foods you have avoided because you’re afraid they’ll make you fat/fatter. Make it a project to eat them and enjoy them along with other foods you love that are naturally lower in calories and higher in nutrients.

It’s an awesome new year and you are an awesome person. Have the best year of your life living fully.