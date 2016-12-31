Is it true nothing tastes as good as being thin feels?

If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a million times, “nothing tastes as good as being thin feels.” Some people actually believe it. Most of them don’t believe it for very long. Here is why.

Some people are not genetically designed to be thin. Their body composition is such that they easily bulk up with both muscle and fat. Being thin for people with this kind of body is torture. It’s never eating enough to feel satisfied. I can be fit, I can be healthy, but thin doesn’t feel good.

That’s another way to say they walk around starving all the time. It’s not just maintaining a constant state of hunger, it’s replacing ways you would rather spend your time with a lot of strenuous exercising.

It gets worse, when you don’t eat enough and you’re burning a lot of calories with exercise your body becomes smart. It wants you to live so it starts to become efficient on fewer calories and exercise. That means it starts to need fewer calories to survive, so you need to continually cut back on food and exercise more to maintain a thin body.

I ask you, how good can that feel? Believe me, it doesn’t feel good at all. There was a time in 1972 when I embraced the the phrase as my mantra. I lived on a daily diet of 2 doughnuts for breakfast with all the black coffee and Tab I could stand and a junior hot fudge sundae.

That was it for food and I managed to get my 5’7″ body with big bones down to 115. I was shooting for 107 because I still had hips (all bone) that were broader than the desired 35″. To my mind, that was necessary to qualify as “skinny.” If I couldn’t have skinny, I’d have to be satisfied with thin, but turns out, thin just didn’t feel good enough.

While I was trying to beat my body into thin submission I was eating doughnuts and sundaes which sounds pretty wonderful to us sweet toothed folks. It wasn’t that great. Doughnuts and sundaes are fine but I wanted some steak and mashed potatoes. I wanted buttered Brussel sprouts. I wanted fresh, warm buttered whole wheat bread. I missed spaghetti and meatballs and pizza. There were a lot of foods that tasted better than thin felt.

I didn’t learn my lesson first time around. It took several tries at weight loss, with different approved and forbidden foods in an attempt to get thin again. Every time I quit because, yeah, everything tastes better than being thin feels. I finally learned that about the same time I learned you can’t compare taste and a feeling you get from something so poorly defined as being thin.

I learned that thin was far too objective and I couldn’t even get thin all over. My face got thin, my belly stayed thick. No amount of not eating things that taste good would get rid of my little pot of a belly. Yeah, it got smaller, but never thin.

One day I stopped following my own crazy diet because I had a daughter who was watching me too closely and potentially learning things I’d prefer she didn’t. I joined Weight Watchers. I was given a booklet that explained how the Weight Watchers diet worked.

I was surprised to find within the comprehensive Weight Watchers food list every food I think tastes good (and all other foods too.) There were no foods at Weight Watchers that were off limits. There was no choosing between feeling thin and what tastes good. That was good news to me, especially since I was over trying to get thin anyway. I realized that healthy and fit were attainable and far more desirable than thin.

Weight Watchers changed my mantra from “nothing tastes as good as thin feels,” to “nothing feels as good as a healthy weight while eating everything that tastes good!”

If being thin felt so good and better than how good food tastes, then why do so many people who get thin stay thin? If more people learned to reach a healthy weight eating everything that they think tastes good, more people would maintain their lower weights.