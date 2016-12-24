The best gift a 42-pound-loser woman ever got for Christmas

Leona lost 42 pounds. She wants to go on to lose 100 pounds in total. Last year her considerate boyfriend gave her a gift that kept giving all year. She had just begun another attempt to lose weight. She was no stranger to failed weight loss attempts and she really believed this one would end up like the last.

Now she’s down 42 pounds and she is certain beyond a shadow of a doubt she’s going to get to goal and she’s going to stay there. There are a lot of reasons why she believes she will achieve lasting success and they’re all very good reasons.

“This time I decided to take her time. I wanted to avoid a strict food plan that had a lot of forbidden foods that I would have to ‘cheat’ to eat. I already knew that wouldn’t work. I wanted to eat anything whatever I wanted and to eat it in a way that was compatible with weight loss,” Leona recalls.

“I had a lot of negative beliefs about me and my ability to lose weight. My parents and my sister are obese. I believed that it was a family curse,” she confided. Leona worked hard to change her negative beliefs about her ability to make good food choices. “I owe my new attitude to Weight Watchers.”

She joined Weight Watchers and never missed a weekly meeting.

She credits Weight Watchers with helping her shift her mindset. When she felt discouraged the other members helped to keep her inspired with their success. Sometimes she would hear a creative way a member conquered an obstacle and she would see if it would work for her. Often these new ideas did work and when they did she would feel more powerful than she ever imagined she could be.

“Weight Watchers is teaching me how to live fully while I lose weight, says Leona”

“When Christmas came my boyfriend wanted to give me a special gift but he had no idea what it could be. He hinted he wanted to get me a special piece of jewelry to celebrate my success, so I decided to help him out by telling him what I really wanted. I made him a list and told him if I got even half of the things on the list I’d be over the moon.”

Leona’s Christmas List

Let me choose the restaurant when we go out to eat

I Once a week shop for groceries sticking completely to the list I make

Once a month cook me a meal following a recipe from a Weight Watchers cookbook

No judgement in regards to eating or exercising. Let me be responsible for my actions

“Tomorrow will be a year since I got the best gift of my life. Some people might think that 42 pounds isn’t much. To me it’s amazing. I’ve never lost more than 20 pounds before I give up and then I gain back 30. To actually weigh 42 pounds less after a year is amazing to me. I hope my boyfriend gives me exactly the same thing this Christmas.”