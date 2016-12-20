How I missed my weight loss goal in 2016

January 2016

I woke up on January 2 with a fat-fighting spirit. 2016 would be the year I’d get down to “hot mama” weight.

This will be me by summer

 

 

All the holidays are behind me. I have never been so big in my life. Today I start my diet. I’m giving up all sweets, dining out, pizza and wine. I’m joining the gym. I’ll get up at 5am every morning to get in an hour workout!

 

February 2016

Fell off the wagon. It’s too dark and cold to get up to go to the gym and everybody has been pushing food at me. I can’t get my control back.

It’s too cold and dark to get up to go to the gym. Besides, it’s a long time until bathing suit weather, anyway.

 

March 2016

I’m back to what I weighed in January. I’m so depressed. I need some pizza and wine!

Hot pizza and red wine make me forget all my problems (and goals)

 

April 2016

It’s getting warm and If I want to go to the beach this summer I got to get this weight off! Time to get serious before bathing suit weather. I’m giving up all sweets, dining out, pizza and wine. I’m joining the gym. I’ll get up at 5am every morning to get in an hour workout.

Time to get serious. Bathing suit season will be here soon…

 

 

….got serious all right. Serious about the Easter treats…

 

May 2016

Easter candy wrecked my diet. I had a few pounds off and then I went a little crazy celebrating. I couldn’t get back on track. It’s getting hot. I really have to lose weight if I want to go to the beach this summer. I’m giving up all sweets, dining out, pizza and wine. I’m joining the gym. I’ll get up at 5am every morning to get in an hour workout.

June 2016

I’m struggling to stay on track. It’s going to be summer and I have a lot of weight to lose.

July 2016

No hot beach mama for me this summer. I never got in bathing suit shape. I’ll take the summer off and besides there is so much chaos and so little structure. I’ll get back on track when the kids go back to school.

Does this beach make me look fat?

 

August 2016

The summer of flowery, flowing dresses. I’m hot and I’m back to my January highest weight ever! I hope these voluminous dresses hide my voluminous body underneath.

September 2016

Kids are back in school! Order has been restored in my household. Time to get down to business and lose this weight. I’m giving up all sweets, dining out, pizza and wine. I’m joining the gym. I’ll get up at 5am every morning to get in an hour workout.

October 2016

The 5am gym plan isn’t working so well. It’s impossible to go to the gym and come home to get the kids ready for school to catch the bus. I’m doing well on my diet, though.

It’s too early

 

November 2016

Well, I was doing well on my diet until Halloween. I shouldn’t have bought the Halloween candy for the neighborhood on October 15. I really shouldn’t have bought leftover Halloween candy (a bargain – Half price) on November 1. I’ve fallen off the wagon and with Thanksgiving and the holidays on the way, it’s going to be hard to get back control.

December 2016

I never did get any control back! It’s not going to happen now. I’ve never been this big in my life! I’ll start a diet in January.

Another Christmas family photo where I use my kids to camouflage my weight.

January 2017

OMG. I never thought I’d step on the scale and see this number! I’ve never been so big in my life! I’m really going on a diet this time. I’m giving up all sweets, dining out, pizza and wine. I’m joining the gym. I’ll get up at 5am every morning to get in an hour workout.

The year is over and I’m farther away from my goal than ever. What’s that saying about doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome? Maybe my plan wasn’t so good. I’m going to try something different in ’17.

Jackie Conn

About Jackie Conn

Jackie Conn is married and has four grown daughters and four grandchildren. She is a Weight Watchers success story. She's a weight loss expert with 25 years of experience guiding women and men to their weight-related goals. Her articles on weight management have been published in health, family and women's magazines. She has been a regular guest on Channel 5 WABI news, FOX network morning program Good Day Maine and 207 on WCSH.