No wonder they call the day after Thanksgiving Black Friday

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving.

Unlike October 29, 1929, known as Black Tuesday, the start of the Great Depression when U.S. stock market prices suddenly collapsed, the Black in Black Friday stands for economic success. It’s believed to be the biggest shopping day of the year.

Black Friday has a different meaning for those whose diet crashed … crashed right into the turkey and stuffing and gravy and mashed potatoes and sweet potato casserole and pies, and candies etc. To those people Black Friday describes the feelings that descend upon them as they unbutton their waistbands and relive with regret all the ways they “blew it.” It’s the black feeling of disappointment, anger, frustration and desperation they have because they overindulged despite their sincere intentions of rigidly sticking to their food plan.

Story continues below advertisement.

When you want to lose weight yet you surprise yourself by overeating it drains away your confidence. You wrongly conclude you’re not strong enough to fight and win. It’s a nasty lie but you think that what just happened is proof it’s true.

Two things you should never do after a Thanksgiving lapse:

Step on a scale to see how much damage was done. Water retention is common after eating a lot of carbohydrates and salty food, plus there is the actual weight of the food and drink in your stomach. The shocking number doesn’t represent pounds of body fat you’ve gained. It is temporary and it will be gone in a few days when you go back to your regular routine. Quit until the holidays are over. One day or even one long weekend won’t set you so far back that you can’t recover from the indulgence in a few days or a week. Quitting will allow you to continue a pattern of overeating making it possible that you’ll gain a significant amount of weight.

5 true facts:

Thanksgiving is a day filled with special food. My lifelong history is to eat much more food than I usually eat on Thanksgiving. It’s just one day and it’s over. One day won’t ruin all the work I’ve accomplished. One day won’t stop me from getting to me goal.

Those are facts. One day won’t stop you from getting to goal. It doesn’t matter how much you ate on one day. It takes many days of eating too much to stop you.

Now, if you’re so inclined, get up and go out to do your Black Friday shopping until you drop and pick up your food plan as though Thanksgiving never happened. If you’re not into bargains and crowds, then skip the Black Friday shopping, just get on with your food and fitness actions.

Recommend this article